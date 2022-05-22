WATCH: UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Byo home with trailers

Spread This News

UK Correspondent

A UK-BASED truck supplier has responded after any angry client blockaded his Bulawayo home with articulated trailers and recorded a video warning people against dealing with the company.

The video (watch below) in which the client accuses Carsden UK Trucks of selling non-existent vehicles has since gone viral.

Speaking to newzimbabwe.com this Sunday, Carsden representative Dyson Dzapasi said; “… as a company we take responsibility on our mistakes and we apologise to our customer.”

In the video, Chamu Chinyanga, who says he is a transport operator based in South Africa, accuses Dzapasi disappearing after taking his money..

Chinyanga said he paid Dzapasi $24,000 in January this year for a Volvo truck which has not been delivered since.

He claimed that Dzapasi had since vanished and was no longer reachable (watch video below).

Responding, Dzapasi said he took great exception to the harassment of his family who had nothing to do with the business deal.

“We have no control over how customers respond and air their feelings as the customer decided to do a video clip circulating on social media.

“What I feel was unfair is mentioning my wife law firm as she had nothing at all to do with myself and our customer.”

He insisted that he was still in Zimbabwe and conceded “delays” in the delivery of trucks to two clients.

“Chinyanga ordered a truck from us, a Volvo FH460, and paid his deposit; sending the money in tranches throughout January,” said Dzapasi.

“However, things took an unfortunate turn as the initial truck was sold by our suppliers who then offered us a much more expensive replacement.”

Dzapasi continued; “I decided to look for another truck but Volvo prices shot through the roof and it has taken us another 60 days to get a replacement.

“The replacement truck paperwork the log book V5 and VOSA data plate were given to the customer.

“The truck will be delivered to the docks in Southampton this week. Once at Docks the risk shifts to the customer and is out of our hands.”