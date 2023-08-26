WATCH: Unknown men storm opposition CCC’s press briefing; grab speech from party spokesperson

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) press conference addressed by the party’s spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has been disrupted by unknown men.

The address held at the Sapes Trust in Harare stopped briefly after unidentified men stormed the venue and attempted to drag Mkwananzi away before grabbing the speech he was about to read.

The men drove away in unmarked vehicles.

