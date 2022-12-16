Watch: Video goes viral of TM PicknPay manager physically abusing female employee 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A TM PicknPay Westgate Branch male employee clad in company uniform and believed to be a manager, was Wednesday captured on video physically abusing a female worker.

The viral video was shot by an alert shopper, who later posted it on Twitter and other social media platforms.

In the short clip, the suspected boss is seen clutching the helpless female employee’s wrist while she pleaded with him to let her go.

“You are hurting me,” she is heard saying with her facial expression confirming she was in pain.

He seems to take no heed as he firmly presses harder as the victim continues begging for mercy.

It could not be immediately established what triggered the nasty scene.

Wrote the shopper, “Witnessed this abuse of an employee by the manager in Pick n Pay Westgate yesterday. Where do I post this so justice is done? …he thought l was texting, but I recorded most of this.”