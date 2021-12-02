WATCH: Wake Up And Fight For Your Freedom: Thomas Mapfumo

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

OUTSPOKEN Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo has challenged young Zimbabweans to stand up and fight for their rights, and remove from office, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The Zimbabwean music legend is living in self-imposed exile in the US, and has been a fierce critic of the ruling Zanu PF party, accusing authorities of corruption, and mismanaging the economy.

In a recent video interview, Mapfumo said youths should not fear dying their future was being destroyed by the government in office.

“Everyone should have a better life. Young people should go challenge these scarf politicians (Zanu PF). Chase them away because they are the ones making you suffer. If you fear dying it is up to you. You will spend 100 years struggling. There is no generation that lives forever,” he said.

“By that time, we will be gone, because no generation will leave forever. Show them that you also have the power.”

Mapfumo added: “This is your legacy young people that is being destroyed while you are watching and doing nothing. Wake up and stand up for your legacy.

“The old generation should leave the younger generation; it is now their turn. Even in the US where I live, there is (President Joe) Biden who is now old, but the youths have their rights there.

“As young people you want to spend your time enjoying yourselves, playing music or football, but I urge you to stand up against tyranny.”

The popular Chimurenga musician has been strongly condemning corruption and human rights violations since the colonial era.