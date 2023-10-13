WATCH: Was it a joke? Mnangagwa says elections are rigged   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS were Thursday left wondering if President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s statement on rigging elections at the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable was just dark humour or a subtle confession of how he had retained his post.

Mnangagwa, who was addressing Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at the conference, said he was not comfortable meeting so many people who had made it in life, especially since they had not gone through an election, which he added could be rigged.

“It frightens me that I am meeting CEOs, people who have succeeded in life and are at the top, but of course without election, which is good because elections you rig,” said Mnangagwa.

“I doubt whether there is any rigging with the CEOs, it is on merit.”

Mnangagwa has never shied away from dark humour however despite how it is usually received. At one point he offered an award for the first family whose relative will die and be the first to use a mortuary.

The video has been watched over 65,000 times and shared by hundreds of X users.

Zimbabwe is coming from a heavily contested election in which Mnangagwa stands accused of colluding with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to award himself a second term.

ZEC is accused of having rigged the election in his favour, announcing him the winner with 52.6% against main challenger Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.