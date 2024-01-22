WATCH: What have you done to deserve our vote? – Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents ask CCC’s Ostallos Siziba

Spread This News

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) ‘candidate’ for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency Ostallos Siziba was put in a tight spot recently by some of his constituents who demanded to know what he had done to deserve their vote.

Although Siziba will no longer contest after a High Court ruling barred all CCC legislators who had filed papers under the party, he had been campaigning with hopes of a favourable court outcome.

Speaking at a Town Hall discussion, one woman demanded to know what Siziba had done during his short stint in the House of Assembly.

“Whilst the question is understandable, it is misdirected. A Member of Parliament (MP) is not a development agent but a lawmaker,” said lawyer Denford Halimani.

“The question should rather have been directed to an aspiring Councillor or Minister.”

Siziba, who resoundingly won the seat in August, was recalled by self- styled CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu on unclear grounds, with an election to replace him set for February 3.

“The people here are so low they want to see something on the ground, we cannot be talking of legislature here because a grandmother at home does not know that your comments in Parliament are good.

“You are speaking of fixing roads, why have you not started fixing just one; we are still seeing gravel being poured on the roads.”