WATCH: Woman narrates corruption ordeal in the hands of Zim police

25th January 2020

A Harare woman has branded Zimbabwean police officers as corrupt, relating an incident in which some police details demanded a bribe to pursue a criminal case she had interests in.

Watch as she gives a blow by blow account of her police nightmare at a recent ZIMCODD workshop.

