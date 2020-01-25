WATCH: Woman narrates corruption ordeal in the hands of Zim police

A Harare woman has branded Zimbabwean police officers as corrupt, relating an incident in which some police details demanded a bribe to pursue a criminal case she had interests in.
Watch as she gives a blow by blow account of her police nightmare at a recent ZIMCODD workshop.
#Corruption
Corruption reign supreme in @PoliceZimbabwe, listen & hear the Domboshava woman as she narrates the allegations, You have to pay something for police officers to assist you.@PacheduZW @nickmangwana @ZACConline @edmnangagwa @PedzisaiRuhanya pic.twitter.com/bSMmw8iLpZ
— NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) January 24, 2020