WATCH: XIMEX dealer, Boss Pango confesses to killing cheating girlfriend, vows to skip the country

By Lisa Nyanhongo

XIMEX mall dealer Tafadzwa ‘Boss Pango’ Murenga has confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend, identified as Samantha Dzapata (28), for infidelity.

In an audio recording, available on NewZimbabwe’s YouTube channel Destiny TV, Murenga promised to skip the country.

Boss Pango as he is known at the busy XIMEX mall apologised and blamed his crime on passion.

The youthful hustler reportedly splashed US$2 000 at the mall Thursday afternoon before shooting his girlfriend. Videos of people dashing to pick up bills he was throwing in the air went viral.

The police has announced a manhunt and urged members of the public to assist.

Boss Pango and Dzapata had reportedly had earlier clashes over her alleged relationship with an unidentified, married man.