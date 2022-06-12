WATCH: Zanu PF Cllr blocks funeral gathering for slain CCC activist Moreblessing

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

A ZANU PF councillor on Sunday banned people from gathering to mourn Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali’s body was found dead on Saturday. She had been missing for 17 days after allegedly being abducted by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

In a video circulating on social media, a man who claimed to be the ruling Zanu PF party councillor for the area declares that;

“This is Zanu PF territory and I have seen that the funeral was being politicised and I told our supporters not to wear regalia.

“We had decided that the funeral should be led by the church and no political regalia or songs in our area, and when we got here, we did not agree with those who were wearing CCC regalia.

“So as the ward chairman and the councillor of the area, I have told them I am the father of this area and in this case, I no longer allow the funeral to happen here.”

The development was also confirmed by Ali family lawyer and CCC deputy national chairman Job Sikhala on Twitter;