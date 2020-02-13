Watch: Zanu PF MPs Confront Minister Over School Fees Hikes

By Anna Chibamu

Zanu PF Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba led legislators from his party Wednesday to condemn government’s move to hike fees in universities while salaries for parents and guardians remained below the poverty datum line (PDL).

Chinotimba questioned why Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira had increased college fees beyond the reach of most parents to the applause of opposition MDC MPs.

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) last week also increased examination fees for ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level subjects.

