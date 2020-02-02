WATCH: Zanu PF’s Lewis Matutu To Name And Shame Corrupt Officials Monday

LEWIS Matutu, the Zanu PF Youth Deputy Secretary says he will Monday name and shame corrupt senior officials in the ruling party and government.

He hinted that he might be expelled from the party for his actions, but was not scared as it was the duty of the youths to fight corruption in the country.

“Corruption has become a culture and it must end with our generation,” Matutu said.

“On Monday, I will name and shame those involved in corruption. It is our responsibility as young people that we end this cancer called corruption. It is not easy to talk about but it is possible,” he said.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/newzimbabwecom/videos/488423768541770/?v=488423768541770