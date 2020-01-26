New Zimbabwe.com

WATCH: Zim baboon eater prepares giant monkey for a meal

26th January 2020

A Zimbabwean man appears on video burning the furs of the human like animal with signs he was preparing it for a meal.

NewZimbabwe.com could not verify the identity of the man speaking in Chimanyika accent and the reasons behind the strange act.

Baboon eater

