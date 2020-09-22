WATCH: Zimbabwe Mine Where Workforce Is Entirely Women

Spread This News











BBC

Zimbabwe’s Zimbaqua mine is the first of its kind in Africa to employ entirely a female workforce.

In addition to sourcing the gemstones, the miners are being trained in cutting and polishing, which allows them to increase the value of the gemstones themselves.

According to the African Minerals Development Center (AMDC), at least 40-50% of women in Africa are working in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-54209265