WATCH: Zimbabwe Poet Makes A Emotional Cry Against Brutality

A FEMALE Zimbabwean poet is in the video below captured reading a touching Shona poem on the mounting challenges that the country is currently going through.

The unidentified poet cries against the increase of State security forces brutality including rape, abductions, and arrest on innocent citizens while the perpetrators walk free.

In the 5:47 minute long poem, the woman emotionally calls upon Zimbabweans to rise up and fight for the freedom of their country as power is the people not State security.