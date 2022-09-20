WATCH: Zimbabwean Lisa Khumalo stars on The Voice Poland blind auditions

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN Nobesuthu Lisa Khumalo was one of the singers to feature in the third week of The Voice Poland’s blind auditions at the weekend.

She sang”Down On My Knees” by Ayo, which convinced one of the judges Marek Piekarczyk.

“I feel that ‘The Voice of Poland is the beginning of a journey that will help me make my dreams come true,'” she said.

“It was really great. A beautiful, strong voice” – said Justyna Steczkowska.

At the urging of the trainers, Lisa also performed the song in her native language.

“Everyone loves you already,” Piekarczyk commented.

WATCH BELOW: