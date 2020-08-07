WATCH: Zimbabweans protest outside embassy in South Africa

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

A GROUP of South Africa based Zimbabweans and some sympathetic locals Friday clashed with local police at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria.

They were protesting against rampant human rights abuses in Zimbabwe under the Zanu PF led government.

The protesters were initially granted permission to demonstrate at the embassy Friday but later found themselves being targets of rubber bullets fired by police.

Watch as Zimbabweans in South Africa besiege the embassy calling for Zanu PF To Go. Posted by New Zimbabwe.com on Friday, August 7, 2020