Water Shortages Hit Chinhoyi, Council Blames Zesa 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MOST parts of Chinhoyi have gone for nearly a week without running water amid fears the situation could spawn the outbreak of water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery.

Residents have resorted to water harvesting in containers as rains continue to pound the farming town.

Chinhoyi Municipality has acknowledged failure to provide potable water to residents and ratepayers and has blamed power utility, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for the unfortunate development.

“We are experiencing power outages that have compromised our production capacity at our waterworks. As a result, many areas, especially on high ground, have been experiencing very little to no water supplies at all,” said council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi.

The most affected areas include Mpata, Katanda, Whitecity, Ruvimbo, Hunyani and Gadzema.

Council has reportedly engaged Zesa in a bid to have the matter rectified as a matter of urgency.

“We engaged Zesa and their engineers and technicians are working flat out to rectify the problem.

“As soon as power is restored, we will resume pumping and treatment and the situation will improve. We regret and sincerely apologise for this development,” added Mlauzi.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed their unhappiness over the poor quality of water that is pumped by the local authority.

They described the water as “dirty and unfit for human consumption”.

NewZimbabwe.com noted particles in the water which had a brownish colour.

No immediate comment could be obtained from council over the quality of the precious liquid it is supplying to residents.