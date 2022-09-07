Water tariffs hiked, again; farmers most hard-hit by Zinwa rates review

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has, with immediate effect, increased water charges for both treated and bulk raw water supplies.

The latest tariff review, which hits hardest commercial farmers, has been attributed to inflationary pressure pushing the cost of treating and distributing the precious liquid.

ZINWA last reviewed water charges in July.

In a public notice Wednesday, ZINWA corporate communications department said the new tariff regime would affect both prepaid and post-paid clients.

“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) would like to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that it has, with effect from August 1, 2022, revised water tariffs upwards. The tariff review is in response to the recent rise in the cost of key water provision inputs such as fuel, electricity, water treatment chemicals and spares.

“For treated water, the new tariff applies to clients on both the prepaid and post-paid metering system,” reads the statement.

In coming up with the tariff, ZINWA said it was informed by the need to strike a delicate balance between sustainable service delivery and the affordability of the resource.

Domestic consumers of treated water will now fork out ZW$288.59 up from ZW$173.59 for 10 cubic metres (100 litres) or less while those using in excess of 50 cubic metres will now pay ZW$577.18 up from ZW$358.77.

Schools, churches and institutions using between one and 25 cubic metres will part with ZW$423.27 from the previous ZW$254.60, while consumers using over 100 cubic metres will be billed $615.68 up from ZW$370.33.

Raw water charges were pegged as follows; industry ZW$4 433.85, commercial agriculture estates ZW$5 988.68, A2 farms ZW$4 433.85, A1 farms ZW$842.44, mines ZW$44 338.43 and communal farms ZW$665.08 up from ZW$400.05.

The water authority, weighed down by a ballooning debtors’ list mainly including government departments, is likely to witness an increase in defaulting clients owing to financial constraints facing the economy.