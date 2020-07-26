Watford, Bournemouth relegated from Premier League on final day

Spread This News











AFP

Watford and Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Watford’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal condemned them to 19th place, while third bottom Bournemouth’s 3-1 win at Everton wasn’t enough to save them.

Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw at West Ham ensured they stayed up at Bournemouth’s expense as Dean Smith’s fourth bottom side finished one point above the Cherries and Watford.

Bournemouth and Watford will join Norwich City in the 2020/21 Championship season while Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have secured their spots for next seasons Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff City and Swansea City will be vying for the final promotional spot in the Championship Playoffs.