We all messed up, let’s forgive each other, laugh about our mistakes and rebuild opposition politics – says Komichi

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

FORMER MDC-T National Chairperson Morgen Komichi has bemoaned the inadequacy of fragmented opposition political parties and called for all stakeholders to accept their faults in destroying once-powerful movements rather than continuously pointing fingers.

Once one of the most powerful individuals in opposition politics, Komichi connived with former MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora to unseat popular leader Nelson Chamisa and take control of his party in 2021.

This followed a 2018 congress where they both lost to perceived Chamisa allies.

Their takeover of the MDC-T, a one-time thorn in Zanu PF’s skin, signified its end as a significant opposition party, a position supported by the party’s dismal outing in by-elections and failure to contest the 2023 General Elections.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com recently, Komichi conceded his errors and called for his colleagues to do the same if opposition politics were to be as vibrant as it was during the times of late leader and pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai.

His comments come at a time when Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has also been battered by a series of recalls initiated by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Chamisa has since dumped the outfit.

“We are at a position where the opposition has reached its lowest ebb of the struggle, since 1999, we have never experienced this kind of fall in the struggle,” said Komichi.

“At the moment the opposition is so splintered such that there is nothing that you can say is a representation of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

“It is advisable for the leadership in opposition politics to agree that we all messed up.

“We used different strategies to deal with Zanu PF but as the opposition right now, there is completely nothing, meaning all our strategies were wrong.

“It would be unstrategic to point fingers at each other because we have all erred in destroying opposition politics, there is no saint.”

Chamisa is set to announce a new outfit after dumping the CCC while Komichi is yet to find a permanent home since falling out with Mwonzora last year.

Other former leaders such as Thokozani Khupe, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri have been rendered dispensable.

Added Komichi: “What we need to do is come together as the opposition fraternity and laugh at our mistakes, not blame anyone, accept that we messed up, trust each other, have confidence in each other and rebuild opposition politics out of the experiences we all had.”