We are at war, Russia would never inform Ukraine before launching missiles – says Chamisa on calls for him to publicise strategy

By Leopold Munhende

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has refused to share the political strategy his party will use to unseat Zanu PF in this year’s elections, arguing they are at war and doing so would only arm their opponent.

The opposition leader, who has over the past year resisted attempts to force him into setting up structures, a congress or dolling out positions said those demanding that he publicise their plans are not CCC members.

“People say where is your plan. Who would go to Russia or Ukraine and ask for both countries’ plans?” said Chamisa at a press conference Thursday.

“This is a war situation, at times in a war situation you do not need to herald or address at a press conference what your next move is. We have strategies, we have plans and we will defeat all these oppressors.

“Strategically when you are in a war you do not announce the launching of a missile otherwise you are arming your opponent.”

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February last year, accounting for tens of thousands of casualties.

He added: “Do not expect us to arm our colleagues in Zanu PF, they understand guerrilla tactics and we want them to understand that we will defeat them on their strategies.

“The citizens’ movement is a new way of doing politics, fresh, radical, disruptive and discomforting to the opponent. The call for structures is not coming from the citizens but other quislings who are not part of the process but want to be malcontents by locating fault lines that are not there.

“They do not know what we are doing, we are so sophisticated, you do not expect us to do what you expect us to do and that is why our opponents are in sixes and sevens.”

Despite the party’s silence, Mugwazo – a rural mobilisation strategy, and the REAP have penetrated perceived Zanu PF strongholds in rural areas.

“When I say God is in it some people think it is a statement of being led back. Faith is action and faith is a form of action but there is also action that comes within that faith,” Chamisa said.

“I will share on inauguration day the journey that I have worked because it is going to happen. Those in doubt fair and fine, there are always Thomas’s, that is the norm of society.”