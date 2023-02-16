We are being persecuted for supporting CCC, claims expelled UZ SRC secretary general

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

EXPELLED University of Zimbabwe Students Representative Council (SRC) duo claim they were booted out of the body for supporting Nelson Chamisa’s led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Munashe Masiyiwa and Allan Chipoyi who served as UZ SRC Secretary General and president respectively were expelled from the body after being given votes of no confidence.

The duo’s expulsion from the SRC body raised dust after they led massive demonstrations last year that were fuelled by a steep increase of tuition fees.

Masiyiwa said his expulsion from the SRC body was purely based on his affiliation to the main opposition CCC.

“It has nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with legality, it is all political and being fuelled by Zanu PF sympathisers in the administration. It is based on the premise that we support CCC, we support young people to register to vote,” said Masiyiwa.

Masiyiwa has been a vocal member of the newly established youth wing of CCC which is led by former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.

The youth wing has been at the forefront of campaigns ahead of upcoming general elections.

Masiyiwa accused the UZ administration for working in cahoots with Zanu PF affiliated Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) to topple them.

He added that he will file an urgent chamber application to challenging their expulsion from SRC.

“We are definitely going to appeal, and we are going to engage the administration to respect the constitution. They should understand that students before they are students are citizens first. We have that right to seek for change. We are going to appeal to the High Court,” he said.

According to the letter of expulsion the duo were booted out for failing to appear for meetings.

“The above-named Individuals are not acting in the best interest of the students hence as SEC we no longer have confidence in their leadership. Upon the Promulgation of this letter, the above have been removed from SEC with Immediate effect.

“They shall not conduct or hold any office or SRC business. The above Constitutional provisions substantiate the resolutions made by the Student Executive Council,” reads the letter.