We are engaging countries who want and respect us – says Mnangagwa 

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that his government is now engaging with countries that have shown interest in engaging with Zimbabwe.

With his Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra having failed to entice Western countries which he had targeted for re-engagement, Mnangagwa has been forced East and to Russia, ruling Zanu PF party’s usual ‘friends.’

Speaking at his provincial rally in Harare recently, Mnangagwa said his government had decided to deal with countries that were willing to respect their priorities.

“Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. We are engaging with those who want to engage with us on the basis of mutual respect,” said Mnangagwa to tens of thousands of his party supporters who had been organised at Robert Mugabe Square.

“We are a sovereign state and others are welcome to assist us based on our own priorities. We call for the unconditional removal for the unjust economic sanctions imposed on the people of Zimbabwe.”

Having been invited to Davos soon after taking power, to the UK and an unexpected but well-celebrated invite to King Charles’ Coronation, Mnangagwa’s approach was expected to soften the West’s stance.

He has, however, failed to discard his bad-boy tag, with a dirty human rights record following his every public appearance, a trait the West, which includes America, has scoffed at.

China, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia and some friendly countries in the Middle East, who do not mind the record, have maintained relations with Zimbabwe.

Belarus has been donating buses for public use while Russia recently donated to Mnangagwa a Presidential helicopter.