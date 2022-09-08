‘We are no terror squad’, says Zanu PF’s Mliswa-Chikoka

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MASHONALAND West Provincial Affairs Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has ordered heads of government ministries to support Zanu PF party in implementation of projects to endear its presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the electorate.

She said Zanu PF officials demanding accountability from officials employed in various ministries, departments and agencies must not be misconstrued as “witch-hunters of a terror squad.”

Speaking before the start of a Zanu PF inter-district meeting at Cooksey Hall in Chinhoyi Wednesday, where she had summoned all heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the provincial minister said Zanu PF was “not a terror squad”, but an accountable political outfit pursuing people-centric policies and programmes.

“We, as the ruling party, are not a terror squad. You public officials must also not make us a terror squad,” said Mliswa Chikoka, amid applause from the gathering.

“Because as the ruling party, like any other ruling party in the world, we have to be accountable (to the electorate). That is where our power as the ruling party comes from.

“If the work is not being done, they will look at us and laugh and say ‘what is your mandate?’

“We have noted that some of you from government departments are going to make us fail (lose elections) come 2023. You must ensure all is well, and don’t be frustrated when we come for you … you sacrificed to work for the people,” she said.

Civil servants uncomfortable working to support Zanu PF must ship out, she added.

Mliswa-Chikoka’s warning to government employees, who include teachers and nurses, comes in the wake of growing support for Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) among civil servants, who have suffered years of poor working conditions under successive Zanu PF administrations.