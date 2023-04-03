We are not targeting CCC – says ZRP, argues it has stopped a Zanu PF rally before

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

POLICE Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has dismissed allegations the ZRP is targeting opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) whose intended rallies have been barred over the past year.

Nyathi was speaking to Harare residents at a Press Club discussion organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Friday.

He had been asked by NewZimbabwe.com to answer allegations the police were deliberately denying CCC approval, targeting its members while not seeking any requests from Zanu PF.

“So far as the ZRP we have arrested alleged perpetrators of violence across the board and when I say that I mean from MDC Alliance, CCC and Zanu PF,” said Nyathi.

“This is on record. We just want to urge political parties to reign in their supporters.”

Over five CCC rallies were barred by police ahead of last year’s March by-elections.

To buttress his response, Nyathi said they had even stopped a Zanu PF rally in Rafingora, Mashonaland West recently.

He added: “Last month in Rafingora the CCC first booked, and we actually barred Zanu PF from holding their rally at the venue.

“We explained CCC had come first, and this is on record.

“Sometimes when political events are barred it is because of changed circumstances, remember the police have a right to call you and indicate the changed circumstances.

“We see a number of letters which we would have replied to but usually those are shared by people who want to satisfy a certain constituency.

“Some of these issues those who would have notified the police are not honest; they should be honest about whether they would have fulfilled all requirements of MOPA.

“Probably it is all because of politics. Everyone is supposed to notify, we even have registers across the country now where we note whether it has been allowed after consultation with stakeholders.”

Zimbabweans will experience a rise in political activities, mainly rallies as they draw closer to elections.

The polls will be set between July 26 and August 26 according to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.