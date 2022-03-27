We Are Now Zimbabwe’s Third Largest Party – Zapu

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU says it is now the third largest opposition party in the country after garnering more votes than the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance in constituencies and council wards which the party contested for in the Saturday by-elections.

In Bulawayo’s Ward eight, a Zapu candidate got 85 votes while an MDC Alliance candidate managed only 50.The ward was won by a Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) candidate who polled 1 356.

In Pumula constituency, the Zapu candidate polled 227 while the MDC Alliance candidate polled 110 votes. Sichelesile Mahlangu of CCC won the Constituency by 3 092 votes, according to premilitary results.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Zapu treasure general Future Msebele, who was in charge of the party’s election team said he is happy with the party performance in the by-elections.

“We come 3rd in most areas where we contested. We are glad that we performed better than the MDC Alliance which was touted as the main opposition in the country. Judging by the results of the areas where we contested, it now clear that we are the 3rd biggest party in the country,” said Msebele.

He said considering that the party is still building its structures following its recent congress, its performance was miraculously good.

“We contested in Gwanda and well we did not do well due to very low voters turn-out but in Insiza and some wards like Makokoba and Njube in Bulawayo we did very well,” he said.

Zapu also contested in Tsholotsho.