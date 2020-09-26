We Are Watching You’ – US To Mnangagwa

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

THE United States government says it is keenly watching how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was upholding constitutionalism, basic human rights and the rule of law.

The statement Friday by the super power Friday came a day after Mnangagwa had addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA75) where he told world leaders Zimbabwe was committed to enhancing democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

“My administration is decisive in entrenching constitutionalism, democracy and rule of law, including the protection of property rights. The commitment of my government to these cardinal principles remains unwavering,” Mnangagwa said Thursday.

However, his commitments come when the state continues with its crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and journalists.

In its statement, the US Embassy in Harare said if Mnangagwa was sincere in his UN address, he should consider dropping criminal charges against MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe, jailed for two weeks to allow state doctors to examine and assess her mental health status before she stands trial in court.

“During his speech to the UN General Assembly, President Mnangagwa restated his commitment to fostering democracy, human rights and rule of law. We are listening and watching for action,” the US said.

“Allowing Joanna Mamombe to receive the healthcare she needs and dropping the case against her would show Zimbabwe’s words match its actions.”

Earlier this week, the Assistant Secretary for US Department of State Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy called on Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo for Zimbabwe to uphold constitutional rights and political repression and corruption.

“I discussed with Foreign Minister Moyo how implementing promised economic and political reforms will restore Zimbabwe’s international reputation, rebuild its economy, and give voice to all Zimbabweans,” Nagy aid.

“I welcomed Zimbabwe’s interest in more investment by U.S. companies and urged the government to uphold constitutional rights and end political repression and corruption, and to hold accountable human rights violators.

“Through the work of Ambassador Brian Nichols, the U.S. is committed to the freedom and prosperity of all Zimbabweans.”

However, the Zimbabwe government insists there is no crisis in Zimbabwe, but mere “challenges” and blames economic sanctions imposed against the country by the West and US, including opposition parties of hampering growth in the southern African nation.