We are Zanu PF, says Chiefs Council leader as he rubbishes court judgement

By Leopold Munhende

CHIEFS Council President and Zanu PF apologist, Fortune Charumbira Friday rubbished a 2018 court judgement ordering traditional leaders to desist from actively participating in partisan politics, openly declaring they will continue taking part in the ruling party’s activities.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Zanu PF’s 18th annual people’s national conference held in Goromonzi.

“I have come to tell you that this party and us (Chiefs) are the same.

“The reason why we get arrested (when we say this) is because people do not understand they look at the party from the top instead of the bottom.

“They think it is all about politics; no, and that is the reason why we will continue to come to its events.

“We will come and continue to come because Zanu PF stands for us as Chiefs. This is our party.”

He added; “I hear some of you saying Charumbira has been prosecuted, do not worry…Chiefs, veterans of the First Chimurenga and the Second Chimurenga equals Zanu PF.”

Chief Charumbira was taken to court by the Election Resource Centre (ERC) towards last year’s harmonised elections over statements judged to have been politically inclined towards Zanu PF support.

The court ordered him to withdraw his statement but has ignored the ruling without any consequences.