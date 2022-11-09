We choose peace – says CCC’s Mahere as Zanu PF activists disrupt press conference

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has said the main opposition party is non-violent and will always choose peace despite endless intimidation and provocation by Zanu PF.

Her remarks followed an attempt by suspected Zanu PF youths to disrupt CCC’s press conference in Harare Tuesday.

The unknown assailants stormed into the press room and took away CCC’s banners just before the media briefing started.

This happened as several police officers were stationed outside the media centre.

As the press briefing was still in progress, the thugs gathered again, blocking the main entrance, forcing the CCC officials to use a back exit to avoid the violence that was likely to happen.

Mahere told journalists they will not be involved in any violence as the CCC is a “movement of courage and all they are demanding is a free and fair election”.

“We have budgeted for an electoral environment that is violent but when faced with violence, we choose courage; that is one of our main values, so we are not running away, we are not afraid, we just want a free and fair election. Is that too much to ask?

“We have not threatened anyone, we have not committed any criminal offence, we have not violated any law. All we want is fairness; we want section 67 of the constitution which guarantees the right to vote and participate in an election to be respected, that is all we are asking for.”

Mahere also said Zanu PF was running scared and demanded that the ruling party stops using violence to intimidate political opponents.

“We can see that Zanu PF is doing everything it can to try and stop us from participating, that is simply not going to happen, a boycott is simply off the cards no matter how much the violence,” she said.