We do not recognise you – Chamisa backed CCC faction tells Ncube, Mafume 

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) faction sympathising with erstwhile leader Nelson Chamisa has distanced itself from Welshman Ncube and Jacob Mafume who swiftly assumed leadership roles in the sinking opposition party.

Chaos continues to reign supreme in CCC as they pick up pieces after Chamisa dumped the opposition outfit after alleging infiltration from the ruling party Zanu PF.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the outfit and its leadership do not recognise Ncube and Mafume.

“Those who claim that they are leaders of CCC are liars. They should be here but they are not. People should not listen to those men as they are not the leaders of the party.

“In terms of Councillor Mafume, he was elected and sponsored under CCC. He was our candidate and has decided what he has decided and the party can not be beholden to that. This movement is bigger than any individual, not least its objectives and aims which is to attain and usher in democratic change in our country,” said Mkwananzi.

CCC was left choking after Chamisa walked away from the party in January with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti announcing that they would be interim leaders on a rotational basis.

This faction has been condemned by Chamisa’s sympathisers who have been holding interface meetings across the country.

Chamisa has kept his supporters guessing on his next political step after quitting CCC with various leaders in the opposition consulting him on the way forward.

“The Movement of change in Zimbabwe is broader. It doesn’t have anything to do with colours.

“The democratic alternative is getting stronger by the day. The struggle for democratic alternatives is not limited nor confined to CCC. It is broader and transcends CCC and in that regard, it is our interest as a party to ensure that we continue to grow the democratic in our country