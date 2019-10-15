‘We don’t know you’, villagers say to President Mnangagwa’s wife

By Staff Reporter

SOME cheeky villagers in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farming area of Sherwood in Kwekwe said Monday that they did not know First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady was the guest of honour at the launch of the Midlands Province Integrated Environment at Bonstead Secondary School in the farming settlements of Sherwood.

The school is located a few kilometres from President Mnangagwa’s farm.

Called to introduce the President’s wife to the audience, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima said Auxillia was a well known individual in the farming block since she was a parliamentarian in the area before becoming First Lady.

“The person I am introducing to you is not new in this area. She has been working very hard for this community both as an MP and also as the First Lady.

“Our First Lady’s work ethic and hard work has earned her not only plaudits in the country but also accolades across beyond the borders that she was recently rewarded for being hardworking First Lady in America.

“Our First Lady is not new to any of us, is there anyone who doesn’t know her?” Mavhima asked.

But a section of the villagers said they did not know her.

“We don’t know her…” some villagers who were part of the programme responded, back leaving Mavhima amazed.

The First Lady however had a few words for the women who said they did not know her.

“I think those who said they did not know me are the newly married ones in this area because this is my community and I have worked for this community for a very long time.

“I can take those who did not know me as my new daughters-in-law who must start performing their customary duties and bring some water for me as their mother-in-law,” she said, tongue-in-cheek.

“You may be new in the area where you are married but where you come from you are taught manners to recognise and respect your mother-in-law and father-in-law,” she said.

In her main speech, the First Lady said the integrated environmental programme was aimed at, “promoting environmental sustainability across all sectors of life as the environment is the springboard upon which life on earth is sustained.

“Environmental resources are the natural capital that God gave us for our livelihood,” she said.

The First Lady said government recognised the indispensable value of the environment in promoting economic turnaround, “particularly during this new dispensation era, where we are profiling our country for international investment.

“The Integrated approach will thus provide us with an opportunity to guarantee a clean and safe environment,” she said.