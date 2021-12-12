We Don’t Need Diaspora Vote: Zanu PF

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni

A ZANU PF Masvingo youth league leader has rubbished the continuous calls by the MDC Alliance to have Zimbabweans living and working in the Diaspora to vote in the 2023 elections, saying the ruling party is content with the local votes and wouldn’t want to violate the country’s Constitution.

This came out during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) discussion held in Masvingo city on the state of preparedness by political parties ahead of the harmonised polls.

Speaking during the question and answer segment, an MDC Alliance member and former Masvingo Central legislator, Jeffreyson Chitando asked whether the ruling party was considering the Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora to vote in the coming elections.

“Is Zanu PF fulfilling the liberation struggle objective of one man, one vote? What does Zanu PF say about the Diaspora vote?” asked Chitando.

However, in his response, the Zanu PF Masvingo youth league executive member, Charles Munganasa said the ruling party would never bend the law to accommodate Zimbabweans in foreign countries during elections.

“Zanu PF is a party which respects the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We move with what is in the Constitution of the country. It is up to you (MDC Alliance) because you are the ones who want the Diaspora vote,” Munganasa said.

“The people who are voting for us, the people who are in rural areas, the people who are in cities, we are content with those people. We have not yet got to the time to say Zanu PF we need the Diaspora vote.

“There are also other African countries which are having very successful elections without the Diaspora vote. Maybe, if you think that will add to your numbers, you can advocate for that.”