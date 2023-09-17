We have a solid plan – says Chamisa, hints CCC dictating terms for talks with Mnangagwa 

Spread This News

OPPOSITION Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has reignited the waning hopes of millions of Zimbabweans, who had lost hope of a change of government in the wake of a disputed 2023 presidential election outcome.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential polls with 52, 6% against Chamisa’s 44%, a result which the CCC leader challenged.

A report by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission headed by Zambian former vice president, Nevers Mumba, described the recent plebiscites as shambolic and lacking credibility, freeness and fairness.

The Mumba mission says the outcome of Zimbabwe’s chaotic elections did not meet the country’s constitution, electoral law and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

SADC is reportedly closely engaged in the Zimbabwe situation behind the scenes amid a frantic diplomatic lobby to boldly confront the country’s post-election crisis, which has divided the nation and the region while attracting international attention.

Posting on X, Chamisa hinted CCC was making progress on the diplomatic front after shelving a court challenge to overturn the status quo.

“A new hope for Zimbabwe…Fellow citizens, your victory can’t be denied or delayed. It’s sealed and guaranteed.

“The season of the new is upon us. Zimbabwe shall be known as a blessed nation with a delightful and a great people! #Godisinit Joel 2:12-29 Blessed Sabbath,” Chamisa posted Saturday.

He said CCC will dictate terms and conditions of the talks to resolve the political impasse wrought by disputed election results.

“When you know the full script you don’t panic! It will all end in unprecedented joy and celebration!

“We have a solid plan, never on their terms but on our own terms! And they know it!” he said.

Weary Zimbabweans are agitating for change of guard at the helm of the nation following years of Zanu PF unabating plunder, which reached unprecedented levels after the 2017 bloodless coup that ushered Mnangagwa into office.

Media reports suggest there are various secret consultations and lobbying going on to ensure the troika of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation meets before an extraordinary summit of the heads of state to tackle the Zimbabwe crisis.

The SADC troika is constituted by Namibia, Zambia and Tanzania. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is the chair.

The SADC troika of the summit entails the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC, Angola, the current chair, and Zimbabwe, the incoming chair.

A diplomatic tiff between the two neighbouring States is ensuing with threats Zambia would arrest some Zanu PF senior officials the moment they step onto their soil.