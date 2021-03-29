‘We Have Forgiven Our Son’s Murderers’ – Tapiwa Makore’s Family

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE father of murdered Tapiwa Makore, Munyaradzi, Saturday said the family had forgiven his murderers and prayed for strength and healing as they come to terms with how their beloved son died.

A grieving Munyaradzi who could hardly hold his tears told hundreds of mourners at the burial of Tapiwa at the Makore homestead in Nyamutumbu, Murewa that hatred and longstanding grudges would instead destroy the entire Makore clan.

Tapiwa (7) was allegedly gruesome murdered by his uncle Tapiwa Makore (senior) and his helper Tafadzwa Shamba last September for ritual purposes. He was buried without his head, hands and private parts.

The two accused are currently in remand prison.

“Seven months now, and I have come to terms with the death of my beloved son. Forgive those who committed the crime but we need closure to his death and justice has to be served,” a tearful Munyaradzi told mourners.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me a son called Tapiwa for seven years. We had fun together with the late, he was a disciplined child. His death was the most painful thing ever to happen in my life, but I want to thank God again because Tapiwa’s death has given me lessons that we are passing through this place.

“We do not belong to this place. We are all children of God. I thought I was Tapiwa’s father, but I have learnt a lesson that Tapiwa is God’s child.”

Munyaradzi added; “Thank you, God, for teaching me such a lesson, I have also learnt a lot from the men and women of cloth from various denominations who came to mourn with us. They gave us strength.”

“They taught me that even if the killers are known and are not giving any evidence about their bad deeds, God knows the truth of what happened and He will show us one day.

“We must not keep on mourning and feeling sorrowful because God is with us. He has a plan for us, He will not let us suffer forever. Please God help us to heal, remove hatred and jealousy among the Makore family and we must forgive each other.

“We must not carry grudges and hatred for ever, because this will destroy the entire family, but we must unite and love each other.”