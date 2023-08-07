We have the capacity to fight back but we choose peace  – says CCC’s Chamisa as political violence escalates ahead of upcoming elections

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said his party has the capacity to revenge the continuous killing of its members but they choose to be peaceful.

He was addressing mourners and party supporters at the funeral of activist Tinashe Chitsunge who was murdered in cold blood by suspected Zanu PF supporters while carrying out campaigning activities in Glenview 7 last Thursday.

This follows several reports of violence against CCC members during their political gatherings.

Watch Video:

● @CCCZimbabwe leader @nelsonchamisa arriving at slain party member Tinashe Chitsunge in Glen View 7 to pay his last respects pic.twitter.com/AZAhh4ObjJ — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 7, 2023

Chamisa said while his party has the capacity to retaliate, peace was the only way recommendable during the build-up to the August 23 general elections.

“What they (Zanu PF) are good at is spilling blood. We as CCC move with Christ. We get provoked…they killed our Mboneni Ncube. I was almost killed in Mutare. He (President Mnangagwa) did not order any investigations.

“Now Tinashe has been killed but his death will not be in vain. Even if we cry Tinashe will not come back but God is watching.

“Whenever we are in an election season, people get killed, houses get destroyed. Moreblessing was killed when she had not committed any sin.

“We don’t want to separate people. We unite people even when there is extreme provocation by Zanu PF.

“It’s not that we do not have the power to retaliate. We have but we are not violent people. We do not invest in violence we invest in peace so that our country is peaceful and lives in harmony,” he said

● Sad scenes from Tinashe Chitsunge's funeral service. He is survived by his wife and two kids Channel 11, Sean 4. Watch Video: pic.twitter.com/7gUnO2aIYr — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 7, 2023

Chamisa said the politically motivated murder of his supporters undermines the essence of the liberation struggle.

“The liberation struggle was about one man one vote. It was about the sovereignty of the people. Zanu PF knows it stands no chance the reason they have resorted to violence, ” he said.

Police have so far arrested 13 suspects in connection with Chitsunge’s murder.

They are currently appearing in court for bail application.

Chitsunge will be buried at his rural home in Buhera on a date yet to be announced.

According to the family, a postmortem has been conducted and the body awaits removal from the mortuary to the parlor.

He is survived by his wife Dzidzisai and two minor children.