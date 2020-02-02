‘We lost the game in the first 15 minutes’ – Mapeza

Kick Off

CHIPPA United coach Norman Mapeza bemoaned his side’s poor start against Orlando Pirates and believes the game was lost in ‘the first 15 minutes’.

Chidi Kwem gave Chippa hope by pulling a goal back on the half-hour mark after Gabadinho Mhango had given Pirates a two-goal lead with a brace, but the second stanza could not produce goals as the Buccaneers held on for victory.

“Ja I think we lost the game in the first half, we didn’t defend well, we gave away a soft penalty. Second-half we looked much better in terms of organisation at the back and going forward,” Mapeza told SuperSport TV.

“I think we’re just unlucky not to walk away with a point tonight. We saw it in the first-half [Pirates’ mobility going forward] but in the second-half the legs were gone, then we started to push.

“But like I said we lost the game in the first 15 minutes, you know it’s difficult, because we just had to manage the game but well done to the boys. There are so many positives.

“I think second-half we kept pushing, looking for that equaliser which didn’t come. We’ve got somewhere to work, somewhere to start coming to our next league match.”

The Zimbabwean mentor also explained why he brought on Ruzaigh Gamildien in the second stanza in place of William Twala.

“We wanted to add more numbers going forward because if you look at our performance in the first half, there was only [Chidi] Kwem, he was lonely there, we needed to add numbers going forward that’s why we brought in Gamildien.

“I think it brought something but like I said well done to the boys, they worked so hard tonight. There are so many positives, we just need to working hard,” he added.