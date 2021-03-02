We Need To Talk More About Consent In Zimbabwe!

Spread This News











Zimbabwe is part of the movement of women and girls around the world who are demanding that their voices are heard and are at the core of decisions about their bodies.

Zimbabwe is marking SheDecides Day, the global day of activism driving change for bodily autonomy on 2 March, by recording a digital conversation and running a photo challenge on social media! #TakeYourSeat is the theme for SheDecides Day 2021.

It refers to the power of being at the table and at the center of the discussion. It reinforces the message that all too often, women and girls are not given or are prevented from taking their rightful place in conversations about their bodies, lives and futures.

Women, girls, activists and allies are leading the charge, sharing experiences and challenging taboos, using the #TakeYourSeat card game launched by SheDecides.

The card game is meant to spark challenging reflections about bodily autonomy issues, such as consent and menstruation. The silence on these topics, and the taboos that surround these conversations, has led to myths and misinformation and women and girls being denied their right to decide.

The #TakeYourSeat card game is designed to encourage conversation to claim back that space, to raise the voices of women and girls, and to spark powerful conversations about their bodies, lives and collective future.

Mr Onward Chironda, the SheDecides Zimbabwe Coordinator said, “All too often, women and girls are prevented from taking their rightful place in conversations about their bodies, lives and futures. #TakeYourSeat is a moment to claim that space, and start a conversation about women and girls’ right to decide.” This is a moment where women and girls are taking their seat at the table, making their voices heard, and sparks powerful conversations about topics that are silenced through stigma. The day will start conversations about bodily autonomy, to speak out about experiences and to break these stigmas.

When people stand up and speak out to demand women and girls’ seat at the table, they create a wave of global voices and a movement of positive pressure. Through #TakeYourSeat, SheDecides aims to amplify this push to dismantle the harmful stigmas around bodily autonomy.