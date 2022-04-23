We should all be Zanu PF – Mnangagwa

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa urged all Zimbabweans to join Zanu PF saying it would be for their own good because the ruling party will never relinquish power.

He was addressing party supporters during a thank you rally in Epworth, Saturday.

The rally was to celebrate winning Epworth constituency in the recently held by-elections.

“There is only one political party which was formed by Zimbabweans without the influence of western countries which is Zanu PF. If you stick with us, Zanu PF, venevazvo rugare kwamuri, vene vazvo iZanu PF ndokwamunofanira kunge muri, and tirikuona kuti nyika yese irikuuya kwatiri,” Mnangawa said.

He added: “We in Zanu PF, we are people oriented, people centred, we listen to what our people want, Zanu PF is here to stay forever, it will never go anywhere. Everyone here should encourage people to come to our party.”

Mnangagwa also said the youths should not wait for government to create jobs for them, they must create their own jobs.

“When we say “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” we do not expect the government to create jobs for you, we expect the youths to be initiative and create those jobs.”

“Wherever you are organise yourselves and come up with your ideas to us and we will support you. Create your businesses and make money but do not be corrupt,” he said.

Mnangagwa also promised that he will grant Epworth a town status.