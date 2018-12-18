We want to win every game – Billiat

FourFourTwo

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat admits that there is an expected pressure that comes with playing for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old join the Glamour Boys from Sundowns during the pre-season to the 2018-19 campaign and has already made a huge impact in the squad, having already bagged six goals and assisted a further six from 20 appearances in all competitions.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star admits that he enjoys playing under pressure as if give him an edge while it helps to improve his game.

‘Big clubs are demanding‚ we all want to win every game. We are not here to sit and drink coffee‚ we are here to win‚’ Billiat told the media.

‘The minute I signed for Chiefs I felt the pressure; there is so much expected of the club. But it’s sometimes nice to play with the pressure because it means you don’t relax and it can make you a better player.

‘You see football differently when you are always working for something and always have to do something extra.

‘I don’t remember the last time we played without pressure. Even if we play a friendly game‚ players want to win‚ coaches want to win.’

However, Billiat admits that the Chiefs players also have to take some if the blame for Giovanni Solinas’ sacking following his short tenure at the Soweto giants.

‘We never wanted to be in the situation we were in – the players‚ coaches‚ club and the fans. No-one was happy,’ he added.