We will contest elections even under water claims CCC, says will not form another opposition

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will participate in every election as it is the only avenue at party’s disposal to halt the governing ZANU PF, despite a questionable electoral system.

This is according to the deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba who insists the party has the wherewithal to topple Zanu PF through the ballot.

“Our method of struggle as CCC is we use elections to change governments. We are a non violent democratic party which believes that elections are the vehicle to Change governments. We are going to contest all elections in this country whether they are done under water or whether they are done on the ground. We are a democratic party that believes elections as a vehicle to change the lives of ordinary people and change governments,” said Siziba.

Some constituencies in the country will head to by-elections on December 9 to fill vacant seats left by the recall of CCC legislators by self proclaimed Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu.

This comes as the opposition is picking up pieces after the defeat in disputed August elections which gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second term at the helm.

There has been pressure for CCC boycott by-elections which political observers say are a path for Zanu PF to regain two third majority in Parliament.

Consequently it will give the ruling party to effect Constitutional changes.

“We went into the election, we made sure without doubt that we frustrate Zanu PF’s attempts for a two thirds majority and that is why we are being punished,” added Siziba. We have avoided temptation of breeding instability in the country beacuse we are a responsible leadership,” said Siziba.

Chamisa appears to be losing control of CCC which is at the mercy of Tshabangu whose reign of terror is continuing.

When quizzed about forming a new opposition party Siziba said:

“Those who want to advise the party ought to have a conversation with the oppressed because this movement is owned by the oppressed so the discourse must be we think amongst those who own this movement.

“Any strategic move that the party takes announces to its people. So people can hold their views on what they think. You will agree that this issue has generated conversations in our country and everyone is interested in it.”