We Will Hold Elections The Taliban Way – ZANU PF

Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi says the party will handle elections in the same manner the terrorist organisation, Taliban conducts its affairs

Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi says the party will handle elections in the same manner the terrorist organisation, Taliban conducts its affairs

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

ZANU PF Information Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi says the ruling party will not hesitate to unleash Taliban-style terror to win the 2023 general election.

He was responding to the United States Embassy Thursday, which had posted on its twitter handle asking the government to reveal when they are going to hold by-elections which are long overdue.

“When will the Zimbabwean government resume by-elections? Long standing parliamentary vacancies have left over 754, 000 voters in 26 constituencies without elected representation. Only by-elections will restore these citizens’ rights to representation #ZimVotesMatter.”

“Many countries have held elections despite the pandemic, including Zambia, South Africa, Malawi, and the United States, demonstrating that COVID-safe elections are possible. We are confident Zimbabwe can do the same,” the US Embassy Tweeted.

In response, Mugwadi tweeted: “We will do it the Taliban way!! Stay far from our lane or the consequences will be humiliating the Taliban style.”

“Don’t ask me what the Taliban style is. Ask the gringos who created a puppet government, supported it for 20 years with war, only to be over-run by Talibans leaving guns, war jets, helicopters, cash, whiskey, and their puppets at the hands of Afghan Talibans kkk. Lesson: Puppets are losers,” he further tweeted.

The Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana also said the US embassy was being disrespectful.

“Surely, the US embassy knows where the Ministry of Foreign Affair is located. Should there be a need for a conversation on this subject you can easily engage them and get a briefing. These highly inflammatory tweets are as much disrespectful as they are unnecessary,” he posted.

Many MDC Alliance parliamentarians were recalled last year and by elections to replace them have not been held and the government’s excuse has been covid-19.