‘We Will Just ‘Fu**’, Mohadi Says After Lover Number 4 Declines Pregnancy Proposal

By Staff Reporter

YET another audio recording of Vice President Kembo Mohadi negotiating for sex with a different woman has gone viral on social media.

The recording follows a few more taped ones in which the country’s top government officials either vows his undying love for an intimate subordinate or is inviting some married women for sex in his government office and hotels.

In the latest audio, Mohadi sticks to the same flattery he has used on the rest of his lovers, telling them he so loved them and goes on to propose his favourite subject – sex.

The VP proposes unprotected sex with the woman he casually reminds of an earlier agreement for him to plant his seed in her.

The giggling woman reluctantly brushes that aside to which Mohadi says, “we will just fu** then”.

The VP’s philandering habits have ignited calls for his resignation by some women’s organisations.

Mohadi is yet to comment on the exposé..