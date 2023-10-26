We will keep fighting – former Mabvuku MP says as he relives abduction

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Mabvuku-Tafara James Chidhakwa has described his abduction by suspected state agents as a sign of panic and a way to silence dissenting voices by Zanu PF.

Chidhakwa was abducted, tortured and injected with an unknown substance by unknown men a few days ago.

He was also left with a fractured arm and leg and his dreadlocks were shaved.

Narrating his ordeal in a video clip that was taken from his hospital bed, Chidhakwa said he was abducted around 1900hours as he was about to pick up his wife from work.

“I left home around 6 p.m to pick up my wife from work and as I was parked at her workplace, a metallic blue Fortuner came and parked next to me.

“I did not pay any attention to them and all of a sudden I saw about seven men coming out of the car and walking towards me.

“They forcibly grabbed my keys, pulled me out of the car and bundled me into their car, I screamed for help and no one came to my rescue.

We visited Hon @chidakwa1 this morning after he was abducted and tortured by regime agents. ZANU PF knows that they did not win the elections and are afraid of the people's resolve to restore legitimacy in Zimbabwe. Attacks are happening in the full glare of the public. pic.twitter.com/CN5a6U22di — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) October 25, 2023

“They covered my face with a sack and drove off. They cut my locs and threw them away. After that, I was injected with an unknown substance and they brutally assaulted me.

Despite his experience, Chidhakwa vowed he will “keep fighting for change”.

“They never said anything except calling me “change champion”. They then ran their car over my leg a few times and left.

“My leg and arm were broken, my head was cut with a machete.

“This shows that Zanu PF and Mnangagwa are panicking. To me that is the struggle, I am not even worried or angry, Zanu wants to instil fear in dissenting voices. We will keep fighting,” Chidhakwa said.