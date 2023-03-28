‘We will let you choose candidates’ says Chamisa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has described his party’s candidate selection mechanism as a ‘citizenocracy’ centred process that aligns with the requests of members.

Chamisa, who has been criticized for lack of party structure ahead of the general elections, has reiterated that CCC will not impose candidates on the electorate.

In a post on Twitter, Chamisa said citizens are in the best position to select representatives of their choice.

“Citizens representatives for Members of Parliament and councillors, the candidate selection process and procedures manual aligns with our citizenocracy,” Chamisa said.

“Citizens at the centre and citizens first. Citizens shall choose the best in terms of integrity, honour, merit, capacity, accountability, accessibility and visibility,” he added.

Chamisa said following feedback from the electorate, CCC has retained the power of selection to citizens.

“In line with the request from you the citizens, we are putting emphasis on your participation and choices. No imposition of candidates. The power is with you the citizens. Where there are ties between candidates, citizens will be expected to decide on their own the best candidate,” said the CCC leader.

Chamisa has been on the receiving end of criticism for failing to publicize his strategy ahead of the crunch elections.

the criticism arises from the transparency and accountability needed, with some political analysts saying the youthful politician should come up with a visible administrative and political framework to ensure smooth running of party affairs.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF recently conducted its primary election for candidates that will stand in this year’s election.

The election saw many bigwigs fall and was allegedly characterised by rigging and vote buying.

Some of the big names that fell include Dexter Nduna, Phillip Chiyangwa, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Sekai Nzenza and Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.