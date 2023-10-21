We will not accept this! – says CCC after Mnangagwa proclaims by-election dates

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has declared it will not accept President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s move to call for a by-election in 15 constituencies where its members were recalled by shadowy Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mnangagwa set December 9 as the day for by-elections in mainly Matabeleland constituencies which were targeted by Tshabangu’s dramatic recalls.

The nomination court will sit on November 7 to accept papers of candidates despite protestations by CCC President Nelson Chamisa and a yet-to-be-decided High Court application.

“The proclamation for by-elections, for disputed and fake vacancies created by Zanu PF through proxies has all but shown Mnangagwa’s hand and intention to destroy and decimate the authentic opposition after he was defeated in the just ended election,” said CCC’s Ostallos Siziba.

“The Citizens’ Movement will not accept this!”

The chaos, initiated by Tshabangu saw Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda communicating vacancies to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Bulawayo City Council has since been notified of the recall of 12 CCC Councillors in the country’s second largest town.

Tshabangu claims he is the opposition party’s Interim Secretary General and has authority to withdraw members who cease to be part of their movement.