We will only investigate after watching Al Jazeera Documentary says ZACC

By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has said it will only conduct investigations into individuals featuring in the Al Jazeera Investigation documentary after watching the full four part film.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane dismissed social media speculation that the organization was going to arrest individuals fingered in the Qatar based international news channel’s documentary.

“As Zacc, we have not seen the said documentary. It has not been published and I do not know where people are getting all this information from.

“Until we see the published documentary, then we will do our investigations but for now people should not speculate,” Mlobane said.

Al Jazeera revealed it was going to broadcast the first episode of ‘Gold Mafia’, a two-year investigation at 12PM CAT last Thursday but halted the move without giving any reasons.

The documentary reportedly implicates top government officials in illicit gold dealings and money laundering.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) John Mangudya on Monday vowed to take legal action against interviewees who participated in the unscreened documentary.