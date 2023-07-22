We will shame you – Mnangagwa tells foreign observer missions “wishing for violence”

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned foreign observer missions that have been accredited for the August 23 harmonised elections to stick to their mandate.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans are a peace-loving people and would never want to see violence taking place anywhere.

He warned the observer missions in the country to concentrate on their work.

“Some foreign observer missions that are in the country are wishing that violence will dominate our elections.

“They think there is going to be violence but let me remind them that we are against such wayward behaviours. We love peace; we promote peace as we are a loving people.

“Those who wish violence, we will shame you. We will never promote violence in Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

President Mnangagwa told the observers that, “Since the arrival of the Zanu PF supporters here (Centenary), no one has been beaten. We are over a hundred thousand people here.”

The government recently gave a stern warning to the observer missions to only observe the plebiscite and not to monitor it.

The President also warned citizens against promoting and causing political anarchy in communities.

“I warn those who want to destabilise this nation and promote violence that we will not tolerate any of that.

“The law will take its course against those hooligans,” he added.