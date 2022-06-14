Weakening Zim dollar forces Bulawayo to introduce US dollar bill payments 

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube, Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has, with immediate effect, begun to charge bills in US dollars as a result of the local currency’s volatility.

According to a council statement released Tuesday, the bills will be payable at the prevailing interbank rate.

Town clerk, Christopher Dube, said the country’s skyrocketing exchange rate had rendered bills being paid inadequate, as council could no longer afford to pay for fuel, water and waste treatment chemicals.

“The City of Bulawayo wishes to advise its valued stakeholders, residents and customers that due to prevailing economic conditions such as changes in the exchange rate, there have been substantial increases in prices of key service delivery inputs namely fuel, water and waste water treatment chemicals, medicine, stationery and spare parts among others,” said Dube.

“This has rendered the current council charges inadequate, thereby necessitating an urgent alignment of tariffs to input costs in order to alleviate service delivery collapse.

“Residents are advised that all Council charges have been translated to the USD value on the date of approval,of the 2022 budget. The tariffs shall be translated at the ruling on the date of billing with effect from 1 June 2022.”

Zimbabwe’s local currency has lost significant value since reintroduction in 2016.

Its inflation rate tops the global list.