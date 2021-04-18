Weed Intoxicated Man Kills Colleague With A Brick

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A MAN from Headlands in Manicaland faces murder for allegedly striking and killing his colleague with a brick on the head.

Police confirmed the incident.

Munyaradzi Garikai (23) of Doverleigh Farm, Headlands reportedly struck Joseph Majoni with a brick on the head after the two exchanged words when they were smoking dagga.

According to Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda, the deceased sustained a deep cut on the head as a result of the attack.

Chananda said recently, at around 10 pm, Garikai and his colleague were smoking dagga together at the farm.

“The deceased and the suspect were reportedly smoking dagga and ended up exchanging words,” said the police spokesperson.

Admore Garikai (28) heard some noise and tried to mediate but in a fir of rage, the suspect picked a brick and hit the deceased on the head.

The deceased reportedly fell on the ground.

“The deceased started bleeding profusely and he cried for help. Oliver Nyamamu of the same farm rushed to the scene and discovered that the deceased had a deep cut and was bleeding.

“He advised Joseph Bvunzawabaya who rushed the deceased to Headlands clinic where he was transferred to Rusape General Hospital where he died upon admission,” said Chananda.

The matter was reported to police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“As police, we urge members of the public to avoid taking dangerous drugs and also seek counselling from community or church leaders whenever they are entangled in a dispute. People should not take law into their own hands,” said the police spokesperson.