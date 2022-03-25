Weekend By-Election: The Key Battlegrounds And Constituencies To Watch

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has published a consolidated profile of the 28 National Assembly constituencies in which by-elections will be conducted this weekend.

In the last 2018 elections, 20 of the parliamentary seats being contested were won by the MDC Alliance, 7 by ZANU-PF, and one by the NPF. The seats became vacant due to recalls and deaths.

Below are profiles of some of the key battlegrounds for this weekend’s showdown between the ruling Zanu PF Party and its main rival the Citizens Coalition for Change.

EPWORTH

Epworth constituency is located in Harare Province. It comprises the following areas: Stopover, Zinyengere, Pentagon, Magada, Overspill, Maulana, Donhoro, Munyuki and Danastein. It is situated to the south east and 12 kilometres from Harare Central Business District area. Being located at the fringes of Harare, most of the settlements of the constituency are largely informal with shacks and poorly built houses.

The area has experienced perennial service delivery problems including in terms of water supply, sewerage reticulation and roads. The area has registered high unemployment levels among the youth and harbours most of the city’s newest dwellers in search of greener pastures.

Consequently, the economic activities of the area are predominantly sex work, street vending, informal manufacturing as well as buying and selling of commodities on the informal market, from neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique.

Epworth has a total of 7 wards namely ward 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. According to the ZimStat Census Report of 2012, Epworth has 167 462 inhabitants. The male population consisted of 83 983, while 83 479 were female. In 2018, Epworth had a total of 72 019 registered voters (36 837 female and 35 182 male) and 84 polling stations.

Electoral History of the Constituency

The MDC-T won in the constituency in 2005 and 2008. In the 2013 harmonized elections Amos Midzi, representing ZANU-PF, won the constituency with 15 468 votes. Makari Zalerah Hazvineyi won the seat in the 2015 by-election following the death of Amos Midzi. In the 2018 elections, Kureva Earthrage of MDC-Alliance won the seat ahead of Damson Kudakwashe of Zanu PF. Zalerah Hazvinei Makarii who contested as an independent came third with 10 745. . These are Innocent Hazvina (Independent), Earthrage Kureva (CCC), Hazvineyi Zalerah Makari (ZANU-PF), Zivai Togarepi Mhetu (MDC-Alliance) and Richard Musiyadzaanikwa (LEAD).

GOKWE CENTRAL

Gokwe Central constituency covers wards 15, 19, 20, 32, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Gokwe South district. Wards 15, 19, 20 and 32 are administered under Gokwe South Rural District Council whilst Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are administered under Gokwe Town Council. In 2018, the constituency had a total of 29 600 registered voters (16 135 female and 13 465 male) and 57 polling stations.

Electoral History of the Constituency

Although in 2018 the seat was closely contested, Gokwe Central is a ZANU-PF stronghold. In the 2018 elections, the winning candidate and the runner-up had a difference of 1 790 votes. In 2000, the seat was won by Lovemore Mupukuta of ZANU-PF with 11 082 votes ahead of the MDC’s Edson Nyathi who had 5 987 votes.

Mupukuta was re-elected in 2005. Dorothy Mhangami of ZANU-PF took over, winning the elections in 2008 and 2013. In 2018, Victor Matemadanda contested under ZANU-PF and won the seat. The 26 March 2022 by- election will be held to fill in the vacancy left after Victor Matemadanda was appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique. Contesting candidates are Masvisvi Daveson (ZANU-PF), Mutegwe Lisias (CCC), and Vakai Edward (MDC Alliance).

KWEKWE CENTRAL

Kwekwe Central is an urban constituency, comprising Kwekwe, Globe and Phoenix. The 2008 delimitation removed rural parts from this constituency and created three other constituencies. People derive livelihoods from the mines and farms that surround the town.

However, most of the gold mines have since closed and illegal gold panning has grown to unprecedented levels, which has resulted in environmental degradation. Kwekwe Central falls under Kwekwe Municipality and covers eight (8) wards (1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14). In 2018, the constituency had a total of 24 434 (12 502 female and 11 929 male) registered voters and 36 polling stations.

MUTASA SOUTH

Mutasa South Constituency is located in Manicaland Province and is administered under the Mutasa Rural District Council. The Constituency covers six wards (Wards 18, 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26) in Mutasa District. In the 2018 harmonized elections, the Constituency had a total of 14 715 registered voters (7 155 female and 7 560 male) and 30 polling stations.

Electoral History the Constituency

In 2005, the seat was won by Oppah Muchinguri (ZANU-PF) with 9 715 votes ahead of Edwin Mauppa (MDC) who had 9 318 votes. In 2008, the seat was won by Misheck Kagurabadza (MDC-T). In 2013, Kagurabadza lost the seat to Irene Zindi (ZANU-PF). In 2018, Regai Tsunga won the seat on an MDC-Alliance ticket. The 2018 parliamentary election in Mutasa South was won by Regai Tsunga (MDC-Alliance). Tsunga was recalled in March 2020, leading to a vacancy in the Mutasa South Constituency parliamentary seats. The 26 March by-election will be seeking to fill the vacancy. Contesting candidates are Mugadza Misheck (ZANU-PF), Lynette Ndoro (Independent), Pedzisai Tauzeni (MDC-Alliance), and Regai Tsunga (CCC).

ST MARY’S

St Mary’s Constituency covers ward 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 of Chitungwiza District in Harare Metropolitan province. St Mary’s is administered under Chitungwiza Municipality. In the 2018 elections, the Constituency had a total of 29 460 ( 15 439 female and 14 021 male) registered voters and 39 polling centres. Previous Elections Results

Eleven candidates (4 females and 7 males) contested for the St Mary’s parliamentary seat in 2018 and the results were as follows:

Electoral History of the Constituency

Since 2000, the seat has been a stronghold of the opposition MDC. The last time ZANU-PF won the seat was after the 1995 elections when Joseph Macheka won unopposed. In 2000, Job Sikhala (MDC) won the seat with 17 740 ahead of Christopher Pasipamire (ZANU-PF) who had 6 135 votes. In 2005, Job Sikhala (MDC) was re-elected to the seat. St Mary’s was reduced in size following the delimitation of 2008. In 2008, Marvellous Kumalo (MDC-T) won the seat ahead of Job Sikhala who had become a member of another MDC faction.

Dickson Tarusenga successively won the seat in 2013 and 2018 before he was recalled in 2020 by the MDC-T under controversial interparty power wrangles.